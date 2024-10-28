Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.87) to GBX 620 ($8.05) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.92) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.23).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 24.7 %

Insider Activity

CBG opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £416.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 276.60 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 844.10 ($10.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 464.85.

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,904.18). Insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $1,501,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

