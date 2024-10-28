Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Community Investors Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp 6.61% N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp Competitors 8.69% 5.51% 0.55%

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Community Investors Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, meaning that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $17.26 million $1.14 million 10.45 Community Investors Bancorp Competitors $1.69 billion $311.72 million 21.28

Community Investors Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp. Community Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp Competitors 510 2006 1206 50 2.21

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Community Investors Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Investors Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Community Investors Bancorp rivals beat Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

