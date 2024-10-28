Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

