Comparing National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 78.04% 3.50% 2.63% Innovid -14.15% -10.97% -8.71%

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National CineMedia and Innovid”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $207.60 million 3.31 $705.20 million $34.07 0.21 Innovid $149.54 million 1.90 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -9.38

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National CineMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National CineMedia and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than National CineMedia.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Innovid on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

