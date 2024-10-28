Compass Point Raises RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $185.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. RLI has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC grew its position in RLI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RLI by 2,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.