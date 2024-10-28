This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Construction Partners’s 8K filing here.
About Construction Partners
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Construction Partners
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?