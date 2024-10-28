Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.15), with a volume of 33253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.16).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.90 million, a P/E ratio of 888.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
