Cormark Comments on Dye & Durham’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.08.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$19.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.81 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

