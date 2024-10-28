Cormark Upgrades Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
LGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGN
Logan Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.