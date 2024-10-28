Cormark Upgrades Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

LGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGN

Logan Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Logan Energy Company Profile

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$421.88 million and a PE ratio of -89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. Logan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.