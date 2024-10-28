Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 65.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 132,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Corteva by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

