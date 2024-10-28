Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) vs. Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.7, meaning that its share price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $65.42 million 1.55 -$22.92 million ($0.58) -4.71 Cosmos Health $56.45 million 0.23 -$18.54 million ($2.26) -0.34

This table compares Edap Tms and Cosmos Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cosmos Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -31.68% -36.41% -22.25% Cosmos Health -38.19% -5.83% -3.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edap Tms and Cosmos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Cosmos Health.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Cosmos Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.