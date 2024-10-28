Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Coursera Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $6.88 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

