Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 929,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.7 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CROMF stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
