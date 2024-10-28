CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.27 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

