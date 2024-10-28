Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

