Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
