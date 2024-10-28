Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY24 guidance at $10.40-10.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $345.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $194.46 and a 12-month high of $367.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.23 and a 200-day moving average of $292.05.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.