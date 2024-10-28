D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,390.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

DHI opened at $179.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

