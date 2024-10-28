DA Davidson Expects Increased Earnings for East West Bancorp

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EWBC. Stephens raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.29 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.