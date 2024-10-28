DA Davidson Raises Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $38.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $12,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 183,100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

