Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN opened at $19.00 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

