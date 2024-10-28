Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

