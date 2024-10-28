Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

