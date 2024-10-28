Dakota Wealth Management Has $774,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF opened at $13.07 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

