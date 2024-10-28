Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,912 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS opened at $99.44 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

