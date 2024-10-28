Dakota Wealth Management Sells 786 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NU alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,074.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 119,972 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in NU by 223.1% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NU by 1,774.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 859,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.