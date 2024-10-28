Dakota Wealth Management Sells 97 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EG opened at $379.61 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

