Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $53.09 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

