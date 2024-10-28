Get alerts:

On October 18, 2024, Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:DFCO) entered into an agreement with CM3 Advisory (“CM3”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, as outlined in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This move signifies a change in the company’s certifying accountant.

The filing indicates that no consultations took place between Dalrada Financial Corporation and CM3 during the transitional period, spanning the fiscal years ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, extending through October 18, 2024, regarding specific accounting principles, audit opinions, financial statements, or other critical matters. Furthermore, there were no disagreements or reportable events necessitating disclosure, as prescribed by Regulation S-K.

With this engagement, Dalrada Financial Corporation aims to strengthen its financial reporting processes and maintain transparency in its accounting practices. By partnering with CM3 Advisory, the company underscores its commitment to upholding high standards of financial oversight and governance.

Brian Bonar, an Officer and Director of Dalrada Financial Corporation, signed off on behalf of the company as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This signing reaffirms the authenticity and accuracy of the report.

As highlighted in the 8-K filing, the engagement with CM3 Advisory represents a strategic decision in line with Dalrada Financial Corporation’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial operations and credibility in the market. Such moves are fundamental to ensuring trust among stakeholders and fostering a robust foundation for future growth and development.

For more detailed information regarding this engagement, interested parties can refer to the official 8-K filing available through the Securities and Exchange Commission.

