DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 35,026 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AON were worth $95,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.69.

Shares of AON stock opened at $375.44 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.66. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.27. AON had a return on equity of 107.43% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

