DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $65,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

