DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $69,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.