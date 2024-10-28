DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,570 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.34% of Akamai Technologies worth $52,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,411,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

