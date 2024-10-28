DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 553,107 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Amphenol worth $70,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

APH stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.