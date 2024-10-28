DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

