DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $102.35 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $102,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

