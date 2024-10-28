DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $110.68 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $110,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $507.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.67 and its 200-day moving average is $551.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.