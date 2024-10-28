DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $61.09 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,123 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Vertiv worth $61,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

