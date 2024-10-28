DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $86.36 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $86,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %
WFC stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.