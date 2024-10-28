DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $93.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $93,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.56. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.