DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,841,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,044 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

INTC opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

