DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,870 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $790,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $892.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $919.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

