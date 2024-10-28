DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 228,538 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.60% of Stantec worth $54,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Stantec by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Stantec by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 17.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

