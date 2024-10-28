DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 57,157 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,157 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $74,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

EMN stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

