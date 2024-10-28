DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 92,807 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,807 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Chevron worth $278,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

