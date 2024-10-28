DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,858 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $62,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $110.89 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.