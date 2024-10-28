DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $83,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,227.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,687,925. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

