DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of DexCom worth $56,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,413,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,117,000 after buying an additional 248,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 12.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

