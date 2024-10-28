DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.