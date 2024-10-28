DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $204.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

