Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 54,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

